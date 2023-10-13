Cele Launches Safer Festive Season Operation With Aim Of Curbing Crime Across SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele has launched the Safer Festive Season Operation, which aims to curb crime throughout the country over the December period at Lentegeur Police Station in Mitchells Plain on Friday.

The minister told Eyewitness News he believed that the high-density operations would have an impact at a time when the Western Cape was experiencing a surge in gun violence.

“We have had a bad week or two. In the last weeks in the Western Cape, there have been a very high level of murder. One week, 129 people were murdered, especially around Gugulethu, Hanover Park.”

As part of the launch, Cele said that he visited Hanover Park earlier on Friday morning after a shooting happened in the area.

“So, we started in Hanover Park where there have been some operations and a few gangsters have been arrested there after the community approached us.”

Cele said that 2,600 extra police officers would be deployed to the province on 15 December.