Cele Issues Stern Warning

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago

Comply with Level 3 Lockdown regulations, or go to jail. That’s the stern warning from Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele visited towns on the west coast of the Western Cape on Tuesday to see if people from farming communities comply with COVID-19 protocols.

His first stop was at the Vredendal Police Station.

Community leaders have complained about a lack of visible policing as many people have been breaking COVID-19 regulations.

The minister says his visit to small towns should indicate the devastating impact the virus has on all South Africans.

Cele will visit the Garden Route on Wednesday another COVID-19 hotspot that’s in desperate need for its public to comply with the Level 3 Lockdown rules.

