Cele Deploys Specialised Unit Around West Rand

Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed a specialised unit to combat the rampant crime and illegal mining of abandoned mines in the west of Johannesburg.
Cele along with the departments of Home Affairs and Mineral Resources have joined forces in an effort to eradicate illicit mining and the criminal syndicates which control them.
The minister visited West Village and Kagiso during a two-day imbizo over the weekend after the community went on the rampage burning property believed to be a hideout for zama zamas.
One person was killed and several suspected illegal mine workers were handed over to police during the raids last week.
Cele has ordered what he calls a full clean-up of criminality on the West Rand.
More Stories
Tech Companies Making A Difference In Africa
Nomusa Dube-Ncube Tipped As KZN Premier
Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust
Blinken Compares South African Struggle For Equality To US
Cape Town Residents Urged To Use Water Sparingly
Illegal Mining An Issue Of National Security – Makhura
Flooding Hampers Efforts To Reach 10 Trapped Miners In Northern Mexico
Ramaphosa Vows To End Illegal Mining In SA
Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents
Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes
eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding
Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear