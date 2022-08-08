Cele Deploys Specialised Unit Around West Rand

Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed a specialised unit to combat the rampant crime and illegal mining of abandoned mines in the west of Johannesburg.

Cele along with the departments of Home Affairs and Mineral Resources have joined forces in an effort to eradicate illicit mining and the criminal syndicates which control them.

The minister visited West Village and Kagiso during a two-day imbizo over the weekend after the community went on the rampage burning property believed to be a hideout for zama zamas.

One person was killed and several suspected illegal mine workers were handed over to police during the raids last week.

Cele has ordered what he calls a full clean-up of criminality on the West Rand.

