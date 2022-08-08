Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust

Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended Western Cape police for arresting three men in possession of cocaine worth more than R400-million.
Cele says authorities subsequently also found 44,000 mandrax tablets.
The trio is appearing in the Athlone magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Monday.
Cele is attending the court proceedings.
