Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele has commended Western Cape police for arresting three men in possession of cocaine worth more than R400-million.

Cele says authorities subsequently also found 44,000 mandrax tablets.

The trio is appearing in the Athlone magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Monday.

Cele is attending the court proceedings.

