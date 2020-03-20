Cele: Churches Must Comply With Covid-19 Laws Or Face Action

Share with your network!

With a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that churches must comply or face the full might of the law.

“It’s not just a promise, it’s what we’re going to do. They’ll see the authority of the state. You’ll go to church after the meeting had taken place yesterday and you have more than 100 people, those people that are organising this thing, we will act on them.”

He said that restaurants had been complying with the new restrictions, which included no alcohol sold after 6pm or more than 50 people in the venue at a time.

“They have raised the issue of their problems but they have not defied and they have not said they will defy government or government’s decisions.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that they would need more legal practitioners to enforce the regulations aimed at curbing the response of COVID-19.

Lamola has also announced that courts would be open but restricted to conduct urgent matters only.

The minister said that correctional service visits had also been suspended and facilities would be sanitised according to the regulations.

“The measures are in place to ensure that the offenders are safe and they are able to be put in some kind of measures that will avoid the spread of this virus in the various centres but also they are still able to participate in the criminal justice value chain.”

