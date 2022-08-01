iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

Twitter/@Saps

11 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the forensic services to work with speed in the testing of DNA of the suspects linked to the Krugersdorp gang rape attack.

At least 84 suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the gang rape and robbery of eight women.

Police swooped on the suspects after eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed, during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

It’s believed that the gruesome attack was carried out by illegal miners who have been terrorising the local community for years.

Sixty-seven men were arrested on Friday, while a further 17 suspects were apprehended on Saturday following a joint operation with law enforcement officials.

Two other suspects were shot and killed while another was injured during the SAPS operation.

The minister said that he had asked the forensic science laboratory to fast-track DNA testing in order to successfully link the suspects of the Krugersdorp gang rape attack to the crime.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

12 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

12 hours ago
1 min read

Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial

3 days ago
1 min read

Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

4 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

4 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

12 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

12 hours ago
1 min read

Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in Liberia Offers Refuge to Orphaned Baby Pangolins

15 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer