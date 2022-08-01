Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on the forensic services to work with speed in the testing of DNA of the suspects linked to the Krugersdorp gang rape attack.

At least 84 suspects are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the gang rape and robbery of eight women.

Police swooped on the suspects after eight women were raped at gunpoint and their film crew robbed, during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

It’s believed that the gruesome attack was carried out by illegal miners who have been terrorising the local community for years.

Sixty-seven men were arrested on Friday, while a further 17 suspects were apprehended on Saturday following a joint operation with law enforcement officials.

Two other suspects were shot and killed while another was injured during the SAPS operation.

The minister said that he had asked the forensic science laboratory to fast-track DNA testing in order to successfully link the suspects of the Krugersdorp gang rape attack to the crime.

