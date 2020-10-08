Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said he was hoping for more arrests following the storming of a court building and the burning of a police van outside the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State.
“Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in the violent demonstrations by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrates Court…
…Minister Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his role in the alleged torching of the police vehicle,” said the minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba in a statement.
“Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law.”
