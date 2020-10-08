iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

Photo Credit: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said he was hoping for more arrests following the storming of a court building and the burning of a police van outside the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State.

“Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in the violent demonstrations by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrates Court…

…Minister Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his role in the alleged torching of the police vehicle,” said the minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba in a statement.

“Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law.”

Read the full statement here

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges

1 hour ago
1 min read

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

2 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

21 hours ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

21 hours ago
2 min read

Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

1 day ago
1 min read

Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours

1 day ago
2 min read

Unions Embark On Mass Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

1 day ago
5 min read

Global Day For Decent Work: COSATU Calls A Nationwide Stay-Away On 7 October 2020

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge

2 days ago
1 min read

SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges

1 hour ago
3 min read

Food Waste Reduction Initiative Aims To Achieve A More Sustainable Planet

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

1 hour ago
1 min read

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

2 hours ago