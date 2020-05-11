CCMA Shocked By Increase In Retrenchments Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Share with your network!

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has expressed concern over increasing numbers of large scale and individual retrenchments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The CCMA has received 17 retrenchment referrals affecting over 3,000 employees.

The statutory body is responsible for intervening in workplace disputes, including the facilitation of Section 189 retrenchments.

CCMA director Cameron Morajane on Monday said the most worrying feature in the applications received during the level 5 lockdown was that the challenge was affecting mainly small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

“But the fact the CCMA offices when on level 5 lockdown, but we are aware because we’ve received all these requests for people to refer because they didn’t want to use the online approach, they wanted to come into our offices. We’ve noted the numbers, which are not reflected in our case management, but I can say for certain that the moment we open our offices, as we will be doing, we will be receiving huge numbers of these types of disputes,” Morajane said.

