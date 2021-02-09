CCID Launches Map On Key CBD Eateries To Encourage People To #ComeBackToTown

Share with your network!

Now’s the time to #ComeBackToTown to rediscover the culinary delights of the Cape Town city centre. A vibrant melting pot of award-winning, destination and popular eateries and cultural hot spots await – all highlighted in a new map of the Central City which will be distributed by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) at traffic intersections, in suburban post boxes and in town from this week. This is the latest in its #ComeBackToTown initiative, which aims to reinvigorate the economy of the CBD and support its restaurant stakeholders.

“The map is specific, themed and easy to navigate, providing the consumer with so many choices of places to eat and drink,” says Tasso Evangelinos, CEO of the CCID. “We see it as a way of supporting local businesses and will hopefully help to keep their doors open and prevent any more closures. There is a real need for us all to assist each other during this pandemic.”

While both print and digital copies will be available, Evangelinos sees the printed copy as being something of a drawcard. “With print being so tangible, people will really get to feel the attraction of the city. We want to see people walking around holding the map in their hands. It gives us the opportunity to make a bit of a noise about the diverse offerings in the CBD and explain why it is such a desirable destination.”

An extensive social media campaign will launch alongside the distribution of the map, revolving around fun themes like where to find the best burgers, Cape Town’s coffee culture, top Italian restaurants and, now that alcohol sales have reopened, the best spot for a classy cocktail or a refreshing sundowner. This bespoke content aims to alert consumers to the vast array of eating and drinking experiences on offer in the CBD.

“Our message is always that people and venues need to follow all Covid-19 protocols to ensure a safe and secure eating-out experience,” says Evangelinos. He emphasises that the maps will also be distributed in a safe manner, with all the correct procedures in place.

Other initiatives in the CCID’s #ComeBackToTown campaign have included a successful influencer marketing strategy that enlisted 15 social media specialists to visit and promote over 55 retail outlets; a nationwide digital campaign; an electronic billboard campaign; buy-in from major commercial property stakeholders and SMEs; a busking and event programme and the distribution of posters and bumper stickers.

To view the digital version of the map, visit the CCID website.

The CCID, the oldest Central Improvement District in South Africa, is a private-public NPO mandated by stakeholders to manage and promote the CBD of Cape Town in partnership with the City of Cape Town and the SA Police Service (SAPS).

