Cavani Primed For Manchester United Debut – Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he is impressed by new signing Edinson Cavani’s meticulous approach to training and the Uruguay international is in line to make his debut for the club in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.
Cavani, who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer this month after his Paris St Germain contract expired last season, had to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the United Kingdom.
The 33-year-old was ruled out of the 4-1 league victory over Newcastle United and missed the 2-1 Champions League win at his former club on Tuesday, but has worked on his fitness levels to come into contention for his first game since March.
“Of course, he’s been away from football for so long, he needed a pre-season,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.
“He’s naturally fit and he’s been looking after himself… now he’s getting more training sessions individualised so he feels ready to train with the team and play with the team.
“He’s been very meticulous and methodical in his training and his preparation. He didn’t feel ready for the PSG game… he hadn’t done enough sharpness work, but he’s managed to do that this week. Let’s see if that means he’s ready for Chelsea.”
Solskjaer’s side are 15th in the Premier League table with six points from four matches, while Chelsea are ninth with eight points but have played one game more.
More Stories
Bamford Grabs Hat-Trick As Leeds End Villa’s Start
Aguero Willing To Apologise – Guardiola
Aubameyang Must Handle Expectations At Arsenal – Arteta
Pickford Focused Ahead Of Southampton Clash – Ancelotti
Tiger’s Latest Bid For PGA Tour Record Once Again Out Of Grasp
Brighton Grab Deserved Late Point
Sheffield Utd, Fulham Open Premier League Accounts
Big Win At Newcastle Marks Start Of Season – Solskjaer
‘Project Big Picture’ Struck At Core Values – Parish
Henley Sails To Three-Stroke Lead In Las Vegas
Wallabies Coach Left Ruing Mistakes
Everton Must Look At Positives After Derby Draw – Calvert-Lewin