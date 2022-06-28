Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

The Eastern Cape Health Department says two teenage boys who died at Enyobeni tavern are yet to be identified.

Two others currently in hospital are said to be out of danger.

The circumstances leading to the death of the 21 teens are still unknown.

Their bodies were found lying on the floor, slumped across chairs and others lying over tables.

A prevailing theory is they may have suffocated when teargas was used to move the crowd.

According to Eastern Cape Community Safety MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe the deaths are not the result of a stampede.

Meanwhile, the youth of Scenery Park, Eastern Cape have sent a stern warning to tavern owners selling alcohol to underage customers.

One youth leader says the community warned the owner of the Enyobeni Tavern to stop selling liquor to children several times.

