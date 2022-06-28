iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

Twitter

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Eastern Cape Health Department says two teenage boys who died at Enyobeni tavern are yet to be identified.

Two others currently in hospital are said to be out of danger.

The circumstances leading to the death of the 21 teens are still unknown.

Their bodies were found lying on the floor, slumped across chairs and others lying over tables.

A prevailing theory is they may have suffocated when teargas was used to move the crowd.

According to Eastern Cape Community Safety MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe the deaths are not the result of a stampede.

Meanwhile, the youth of Scenery Park, Eastern Cape have sent a stern warning to tavern owners selling alcohol to underage customers.

One youth leader says the community warned the owner of the Enyobeni Tavern to stop selling liquor to children several times.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans

1 day ago
1 min read

4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy

1 day ago
1 min read

Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom

1 day ago
2 min read

At Least 22 Young People Die In Tavern

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
6 min read

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

4 days ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer