Catch The Great Wildebeest Migration LIVE On TikTok

With the return of the Great Migration season, TikTok is making it possible for anyone within its community to tune in this year – no matter where they are in the world. This spectacular wildlife event has been made possible through a collaboration between TikTok and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and Conservation International, who, together, aim to raise awareness around biodiversity conservation and inspire action towards wildlife protection worldwide.

To catch all the LIVE action of The Great Migration from the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya as well as educational videos about the event and Maasai community, South Africans users can tune into the official TikTok Africa page on the platform, from 25 to 29 August, from 5:30 to 7:00 and 9:30 to 13:00 daily, SA time. Content throughout the LIVE will be curated by award-winning wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu, and experts from renowned local organisations including African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve and African Wildlife Foundation will join the sessions to educate those tuning in on the Maasai Mara ecosystem, the impact and importance of tourism on preserving the environment, and the impact of the pandemic, among others.

“We are delighted to partner with Kenya Tourism Board, IFAW, and Conservation International to bring the Great Migration and the topic of wildlife conservation to our global community,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa. “Through TikTok’s LIVE feature, we hope to bring this global phenomenon closer to everyone around the world, connecting people with a shared passion for wildlife, nature and conservation.”

TikTok LIVE helps to bring together a global community over shared entertainment, educational, and inspiring experiences. TikTok users are encouraged to jump on the challenge and enjoy The Great Wildebeest Migration using the hashtag challenge and custom effect and help raise awareness around biodiversity conservation within their communities.

The Great Wildebeest Migration, branded as Africa’s greatest wildlife manifestation, happens because of the change in seasons with millions of animals, mostly wildebeest and zebras, migrating from Tanzania’s Serengeti to Kenya’s Maasai Mara where the grassland is much more fertile. The event is a daring and dangerous expedition for the animals as thousands die crossing the crocodile-infested Mara River as well as from other predator attacks.

