iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cash, Watkins Strike As Villa Down Toothless Brighton

Reuters/Andrew Boyers

10 mins ago 2 min read

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash scored his second goal for the club before forward Ollie Watkins struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in a tetchy Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Villa’s arrival at Brighton’s Amex Stadium was delayed due to traffic problems and they clicked into gear after a sluggish start when Cash controlled a pass from the left and fired a low shot past Robert Sanchez in the 17th minute.

Cash was booked for removing his shirt to unveil the words “stay strong my bro” for Poland team mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kiev and is still stuck in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country this week.

Watkins ensured a league double for Villa over Brighton in the 68th minute with a cool finish, after the south coast side’s defence was caught off guard by a superb long pass from skipper Tyrone Mings.

Manager Steven Gerrard will hope Villa’s second victory in eight league matches which lifted them to 12th place will spark an upturn in their fortunes, while mid-table Brighton were left to rue their third straight defeat.

“We’ve been on the back of some sticky form of late but credit to the players they stuck at. We came out of the blocks in good form today and put in a really strong performance,’ Gerrard told the BBC.

“In the main we owned the pitch out of possession today and all our good stuff came from that. We looked the most dangerous team throughout.

“The focus and concentration from the boys out of possession was superb.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter said he was frustrated by the scoreline but satisfied with his team’s showing on the day.

“We started well and their goal came out of nothing from our perspective,” Potter said.

“That made it difficult against a well-organised side with quality players at the top end of the pitch.”

Tempers flared in a feisty opening half and Mings was among several players shown yellow cards, with the England defender punished for berating Marc Cucurella who was writhing in pain following a clash with Watkins.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Late Foden Winner Keeps Man City In Charge Of Title Race

2 mins ago
2 min read

Ronaldo And United Left Frustrated In Goalless Draw

4 mins ago
2 min read

Leeds’ Relegation Fears Intensify After Thrashing By Spurs

7 mins ago
2 min read

Newcastle Claim Vital Win At Brentford On Eriksen’s Return

13 mins ago
2 min read

Poland, Sweden Refuse To Play World Cup Match With Russia

16 mins ago
1 min read

Man Utd Withdraws Russian Airline Aeroflot’s Sponsorship Rights

11 hours ago
2 min read

Klitschko Brothers To Take Up Arms And Fight For Ukraine

11 hours ago
2 min read

Russian F1 Racer Mazepin Faces Uncertain Future – Haas team Boss

11 hours ago
2 min read

Southampton Score Win Over Dire Norwich

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya, Zimbabwe Suspended By FIFA

11 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Takes Down Medvedev To Set Up Norrie Date

11 hours ago
4 min read

Russia Stripped Of Major Events As Invasion Of Ukraine Intensifies

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Late Foden Winner Keeps Man City In Charge Of Title Race

2 mins ago
2 min read

Ronaldo And United Left Frustrated In Goalless Draw

4 mins ago
2 min read

Leeds’ Relegation Fears Intensify After Thrashing By Spurs

7 mins ago
2 min read

Cash, Watkins Strike As Villa Down Toothless Brighton

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer