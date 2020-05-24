Cash Strapped Pretoria Bar Council Provisional Liquidation

Share with your network!

The Pretoria Bar Council may have to apply for provisional liquidation if it does not receive some relief from landlords.

This comes as many businesses across the country feel the growing financial impact of the coronavirus.

In a statement the bar council said its financial position has been steadily deteriorating over several years.

The society is a non-profit organisation and relies on member payments to recover its rental expenses.

Currently, less than half of the High Court Chambers – which used to house the majority of advocates practicing in the capital – were occupied.

The society is being owed more than R8.5 million by members and previous representatives.

Since the COVID-19 national lockdown was implemented, a large number of members have resigned and several others have defaulted on payments.

The financial burden on the remaining members is therefore made unsustainable.

The majority of the bar council believed their only choice was to apply for provisional liquidation unless they reach an agreement with the landlord of the High Court chambers.

The Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the application.

EWN

