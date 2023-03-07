Fans can now immerse themselves in all things Cartoon Network as the brand launches Cartoon Network Game On!, a fully experiential world on Roblox.

Featuring zip wires, slides, fun rides and much much more, Cartoon Network Game On! gives kids the chance to bond with their favourite Cartoon Network characters, play games and explore five awe-inspiring islands.

Following the spectacular success of Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox, with an impressive 285M+ site visits since its 2020 launch, Cartoon Network has expanded its presence in the metaverse to bring its beloved shows to a wider audience.Like never before, Roblox players can now experience the virtual world of hit series Craig of the Creek, Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, Ben 10, and The Amazing World of Gumball first-hand. Accurately reflecting the locations and worlds iconic to these fan-favourite shows, the game lets fans explore the Creek, walk the streets of Jump City, tour the Titans Tower, take a trip to Elmore Junior High School, and more.

Cartoon Network Game On! launches more multiplayer and solo game formats, each inspired by show storylines. Kids can play games to level up and unlock awesome avatar skins and accessories. Playing The Amazing World of Gumball game, “The Void,” they can experiment with the laws of gravity and bounce between long-forgotten Elmore relics. Inspired by the Craig of the Creek episode “The Ground is Lava!,” the game puts players in Craig’s shoes as he and his friends battle to reach safety.

The experience also incorporates Cartoon Network’s award-winning initiative, Cartoon Network Climate Champions, allowing users to complete challenges on Roblox – actionable in both virtual and real life. Examples include “Red Light Scavenger Hunt,” which involves unplugging items around the island consuming energy, and “Bee Kind,” which helps bees thrive by planting bee-friendly wildflowers.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing video game markets, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2021-2026. Currently leading the Roblox gaming market in sub-Sahara Africa is South Africa, seeing more than 698k app downloads in 2022, and Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana seeing a collective 400+k downloads for the year¹.

Monika Oomen, VP, Brand, Communications and Digital Content Strategy, Kids EMEA, said: “We are hugely excited to bring the colourful, wild and unexpected world of Cartoon Network to Roblox. We have harnessed learnings from the incredible success of Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox and have worked with kids to develop an experience with real added value for our audience on the platform they love. The result is an expansion of our brand into the Roblox playground in a uniquely CN and kid-relevant way. We look forward to inviting kids into such an innovative, immersive experience featuring their favourite shows and characters.”

The Cartoon Network Game On! experience on Roblox continues to grow, seeing 468k unique users across January and now surpassing the 2.2M total visits mark. This week also saw the launch of the localised versions of the game in French, Italian, Turkish, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese languages.

Head over to Roblox and search for Cartoon Network Game On! to visit the islands of your favourite Cartoon Network shows, where there are tons of games to play for free!

