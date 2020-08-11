iAfrica

CAR's Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

2020-08-11

Ervina and Prefina, whose skulls were fused together, underwent surgery in the Vatican City last month. Their mother Ermine Nzotto is from the Central African Republic (CAR). Soon after the operation, she told local media she was keen for the Pope to baptise her daughters because “he has always taken care of the children of Bangui”. A photo taken at Friday’s ceremony has been shared by former CAR minister Antoinette Montaigne.

SOURCE: BBC

