Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy

Families of the teenagers killed at Enyobeni Tavern in East London are desperate for answers.
Carbon monoxide poisoning has emerged as a possible cause of the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London on Sunday.
Sources close to the investigation believe the children – aged 13 to 17 – could have been killed by toxic fumes that may have emanated from a petrol generator that was suspected to have been used inside the tavern.
They will be hoping to get some when the local mayor visits on Thursday.
More Stories
NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD
It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi
Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan
SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA
Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown
Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa
NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans
4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy
Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair