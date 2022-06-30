Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy

Families of the teenagers killed at Enyobeni Tavern in East London are desperate for answers.

Carbon monoxide poisoning has emerged as a possible cause of the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London on Sunday.

Sources close to the investigation believe the children – aged 13 to 17 – could have been killed by toxic fumes that may have emanated from a petrol generator that was suspected to have been used inside the tavern.

They will be hoping to get some when the local mayor visits on Thursday.

