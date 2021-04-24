iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

9 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

An ambitious seven-volume encyclopedia captures the wealth of architectural wonders in 49 sub-Saharan African countries. In Burkina Faso, the iconic Grand Mosque of Bobo-Dioulasso features conical towers dotted with wooden struts that resemble spears from afar but double up as scaffolding for repair works whenever necessary. The redesigning of megacities such as Lagos, which are dominated by huge slums, is a central theme of sub-Saharan architecture. A striking example is a project involving raftlike buildings in Lagos Bay. The Nigerian architect Kunle Adeyemi conceptualized the Makoko Floating School, a failed but nonetheless groundbreaking construction project. These are but two of the numerous impressive buildings that first captivated Berlin-based architect and publisher Phillip Meuser. It was during his work trips to West Africa that Meuser discovered the richness and originality of sub-Saharan African architecture, which until then hardly got mention in specialist literature.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

9 hours ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

9 hours ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

9 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

9 hours ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

9 hours ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

9 hours ago
1 min read

Arch for Arch

9 hours ago
1 min read

After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy

9 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine

9 hours ago
1 min read

Precision Farming to Improve Cameroon’s Crops

16 hours ago
1 min read

Turbulence Predicted for Africa’s Airlines

16 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Karatsev Stuns Djokovic To Reach Serbia Open Final

1 min ago
3 min read

Werner Seals Crucial Win For Chelsea At West Ham

16 mins ago
2 min read

Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool

5 hours ago
1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

9 hours ago