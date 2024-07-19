Capitec, Airlink Among Companies Affected By Microsoft Outage

A recent Microsoft update has triggered a major global outage, wreaking havoc across multiple sectors including banking, telecommunications, airlines, and retail industries.

The disruption originated from an update implemented by Microsoft, which, according to cybersecurity experts, caused critical cloud services to fail.

This outage has caused a ripple effect, severely affecting operations at banks, retail chains, airports, and media outlets.

Locally, institutions like Capitec Bank and Airlink have experienced significant disruptions due to this global issue.

Internationally, the impact appears even more severe. Steven Werner, a station manager at KIIS Radio in Sydney, reported that all Australian radio stations were incapacitated for over three hours.

“Broadcast capabilities were halted, leading many to turn to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to relay messages,” Werner explained.

He further noted that the outage has caused extensive logistical issues in other sectors.

“Air travel has been delayed with numerous check-in malfunctions at airports. Australia’s largest telecom operator, Telstra, has also suffered disruptions. Additionally, retail transactions have been hindered as electronic payments falter, forcing many to rely on cash,” Werner added.

The Microsoft outage has also led to the grounding of several major international airlines, exacerbating the disruption on a global scale.