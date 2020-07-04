Capitalising on the African Experience

Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

Africa is a continent home to diverse attractions-from culture, cuisines and world heritage sites. To ensure that the continent stays on top of the mind of travellers, experts believe that Africa needs to create bespoke experiences to entice not only international travellers but those within the continent. Regional Director for Minor Hotels in Africa Mark Havercroft said that Africa remains the last frontier for new hospitality products development. He said big and small hospitality brands will continue looking at ways to expand their footprint into the continent. “Africa will never lose its unique attraction for international travellers, but what is true is that we are going to have to be focused on how we reassure them that their safety is our top priority.

SOURCE: IOL

