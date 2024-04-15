Capetonian Hotel Celebrates Art and Hospitality                        

To mark Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel’s 125th birthday celebration in 2024, Mother City, a curation of artworks from the Norval Foundation’s Collection will be on show at the legendary Belmond property. Punctuating The Nellie’s grand halls and public spaces, artworks through the lens of 16 artists’ nuanced practices will find a home at the hotel until October. Displayed throughout Mount Nelson’s lounge, bar, reception, conservatory and transitional spaces, this immersive collection of works spans mediums from painting, photography, and relief sculpture to tapestry and stitching.

iAFRICA