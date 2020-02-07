Cape Verde Turns to Wind, Water, and Sunshine to Keep the Lights On

While the race to rely solely on renewable energy is heating up around the world, one tiny African nation is hoping they can lead the charge for the continent. The government of Cabo Verde is pushing ahead with its ambition of becoming the first country in the world to source all of its electricity from renewable energy technologies. In 2010, it set a goal of increasing the proportion of electricity produced by renewables to 50% by 2020. By coupling wind and solar power with desalination, pumped storage plants and batteries, it aims to completely phase out the use of fossil fuels in power production.

SOURCE: CNN