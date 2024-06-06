Cape Verde President Suggests Diplomatic Corridors for Conversations About Colonial Reparation

Cape Verde’s President, Jose Maria Neves, emphasized the need for governments to discuss colonial reparations, despite the rise of right-wing populism making public debate challenging. He highlighted the growth of extremist, xenophobic, and anti-immigration groups in former colonizing powers like Portugal as barriers to this conversation and suggested that they should be had via “diplomatic corridors”. Neves’ words reflect the schism between those who believe former colonizing countries should pay reparations to their former colonies and those who believe that countries in the modern day should not be held responsible for their past actions. Recently, Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa acknowledged his country’s responsibility for colonial-era crimes and suggested reparations. However, his comments sparked national debate and criticism from right-wing parties who don’t believe they should take responsibility for the actions of their ancestors who, for over four centuries, kidnapped and enslaved Africans, primarily in Brazil.

SOURCE: REUTERS