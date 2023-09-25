Cape Town’s Southern Guild Expands to Los Angeles                    

Based in Cape Town, Southern Guild has established itself as a highly venerated gallery of art and design. Having cultivated a global audience for their roster of talents, co-founders Trevyn and Julian McGowan, are now developing a more global footprint by opening a gallery in Los Angeles. Under their direction, Evan Raabe Architecture—the studio behind Hauser & Wirth’s LA branch and Christie’s Beverly Hills—is transforming a disused laundromat at 474 N Western Avenue into a 5,000-square-foot gallery. It comprises three large-scale exhibition rooms, and while each room may host separate exhibitions, there’s no difference in size or designation. The layout mirrors the cofounders’ approach to dealing: no hierarchy within their wares, whether they be painting, ceramic, performance, or sconce.

