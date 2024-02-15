Cape Town’s Homeless Go Shopping With Superbalist

Superbalist held their 3rd Street Store event at the Salvation Army in Green Point over the weekend, clothing members of the city’s homeless community.

The Street Store, created by M&C Saatchi Abel, is an open source, not-for-profit volunteer initiative that enables the public and organisations to create dignified shopping experiences for the homeless who need clothes and shoes. Superbalist held their first street stores in 2022, where they provided clothing for hundreds of homeless people, hosting a dignified pop-up shopping experience for those in need, enabling them to select clothes and shoes that they need.

“We are cognisant, as a business that sells clothing, that economic headwinds have rendered many in an untenable position, especially as we head closer to the winter months. The Superbalist team was determined to be a part of the solution, and felt privileged to be able to host a street store and provide support to those in need in our community,” said David Cohen, CEO at Superbalist.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards sustainable consumption practices, with the circular economy in particular, emerging as a significant contributor to this movement. Superbalist’s customers have played their role in shaping better outcomes for communities by donating their clothes at various Pick-Up Points around the country.

The Superbalist Street Store represents a triple win with triple the impact. Donating clothing creates a ripple effect of social benefits within communities. It provides individuals and families in need with access to clothing, alleviating financial burdens and promoting dignity.

Superbalist supports the circular economy model, where goods are reused and repurposed, fostering sustainability while simultaneously bolstering economic resilience. Clothing donations benefit the environment, by extending the lifespan of clothing, conserving raw materials, and reducing energy consumption.

“Playing a role in uplifting the communities in which we operate is important to us. We believe that the Street Store represents a powerful mechanism for driving positive change across social, economic, and environmental domains. Embracing the ethos of reuse and generosity, Superbalist will continue to play a role in contributing to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future,” concludes Cohen.