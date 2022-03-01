Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

Officials in Cape Town have reassured the public that their drinking water was completely safe for consumption.

There’s been concern raised around the safety of the city’s water reserves, following the closure of several vleis.

This after dangerous high levels of a bacteria found in human faeces – E.coli – was found last year.

They have since been reopened.

Mayco member for water services, Zahid Badroodien, said that the public must remember these natural bodies of water are not used in their drinking water.

Back in November, Cape Town’s water quality compliance pass rate was at 99.1%.

Badroodien said that their city scientific services continued rigorous water testing daily.

“Our drinking water comes from a number of sources that don’t include the vleis and so they undergo continuous testing exercises to ensure that they meet the necessary criteria to have safe drinking water, some of the most safe drinking water in the world,” Badroodien said.

