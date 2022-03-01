iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

Photo by Tosab Photography on Unsplash

4 hours ago 1 min read

Officials in Cape Town have reassured the public that their drinking water was completely safe for consumption.

There’s been concern raised around the safety of the city’s water reserves, following the closure of several vleis.

This after dangerous high levels of a bacteria found in human faeces – E.coli – was found last year.

They have since been reopened.

Mayco member for water services, Zahid Badroodien, said that the public must remember these natural bodies of water are not used in their drinking water.

Back in November, Cape Town’s water quality compliance pass rate was at 99.1%.

Badroodien said that their city scientific services continued rigorous water testing daily.

“Our drinking water comes from a number of sources that don’t include the vleis and so they undergo continuous testing exercises to ensure that they meet the necessary criteria to have safe drinking water, some of the most safe drinking water in the world,” Badroodien said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

Economists Warn Of Impact SA’s Rising Fuel Costs

1 day ago
2 min read

Confusion on SA’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

1 day ago
1 min read

Most Syndicates Not Run By South Africans – Modise

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 2 320 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Increase Set For Wednesday

3 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

4 days ago
1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

4 hours ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer