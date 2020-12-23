iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cape Town Tourism Sector Pleads For Compliance

3 hours ago 1 min read

Cape Town tourism officials and private tour companies are pleading with people to obey COVID-19 safety protocols.

The sector has been dealt another severe blow with the closure of several beaches in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal on public holidays.

Authorities are pleading with people to listen to the tourism industry can be salvaged. 

“The COVID-19 daily infection rate continues to rise, I cannot emphasize enough how concerning this is for the tourism industry,” said Cpe Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy. 

“This level of daily infections means that the government will continue to seek ways to reduce the spread.”

