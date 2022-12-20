iAfrica

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

2 hours ago

Cape Town Tourism says it remains optimistic that tourists will visit the city over the holidays despite the rolling power cuts.

According to its latest stats, visitor numbers are higher compared to the COVID-19 period.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said that the only challenge was that businesses were struggling with long periods of power cuts.

He said that having to tell tourists about rolling blackouts was not good for business.

