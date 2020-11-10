Cape Town Tourism Launches Pocket-Friendly Cape Town – Explore The City With Just R150

Share with your network!

Cape Town Tourism is proud to announce its latest campaign – The Pocket-Friendly Challenge. This campaign aims to show locals and travellers alike that Cape Town is a destination for everyone and that, no matter what your budget, you can have a memorable time exploring vibrant, pocket-friendly experiences in the neighborhoods of the Mother City.

“Everyone has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and people are really battling in the current economy,” says Leigh Dawber, Marketing Executive of Cape Town Tourism. “Our latest CTT Consumer Impact Report confirms that finances are one of the biggest concerns for travellers. We have also seen that over the past few months there has been a drastic change in the attitude of consumers towards travel, with almost half of our survey indicating that they would strongly consider traveling within their country which is up by 42%. For these reasons we have chosen to showcase a pocket-friendly Cape Town, highlighting value-for-money experiences that people may not necessarily know about.”

The campaign is part of our overall Domestic driven partnership with TravelStart and will be digitally driven. The Pocket-Friendly Challenge features a series of six 2 minute episodes where various travellers explore Cape Town’s neighbourhoods with a set budget of R150 per person. The episodes will be released weekly, with the aim of inspiring all South Africans to get out and about in Cape Town, no matter how much or how little you have to spend.

“There is a little bit for everyone, whether you are a solo traveller, a family, a couple or a group of friends, with experiences ranging across various themes including food, entertainment, heritage, nature and culture,” explains Dawber.

Viewers will be able to see that Cape Town has so much to offer right across the peninsula. In Langa, you can learn to drum, shop for local crafts, take in some street art and experience local food. Kalk Bay offers up legendary fish and chips, amazing shopping bargains and secret playgrounds. Whilst Blouberg gives you a picture-perfect view of the mountain, beach picnic opportunities and perhaps a surfing lesson if you’re up for it! Head to Athlone where you can sample some of Cape Town’s famous street food and shop for our famous Cape Malay spices. These are just some of the things that each group will experience as they are challenged to have a pocket-friendly adventure for R150 per person in Cape Town.

“We’ve ensured that the groups are diverse and that they represent the culture and fabric of Cape Town and South Africa as a whole,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of CTT. “The idea is to show that Cape Town really is for everyone and with us living in really tough times at the moment, we are desperately needing to restart our tourism engine and keep the wheels moving at a steady pace. There are so many peoples’ lives affected directly and indirectly by tourism and our main aim is to ensure we recover after the past few months.”

Alderman James Vos, MEC for Economic Opportunities, Asset Management and Tourism at the City of Cape Town, notes that this type of campaign is exceptionally important for tourism and local businesses.

“Together with Cape Town Tourism, our official destination marketing organization, we are committed to diversifying our tourism landscape in Cape Town by promoting products and attractions throughout the city, and, by doing so, breaking the perception that tourism is only centered in certain parts of the city and around the main attractions. For me, the pillars of responsible tourism are Responsible pricing; Responsible places and Responsible Practices. By focusing on these, we can diversify tourism products, boost cultural experiences and community involvement and therefore, drive demand which will lead to jobs and social upliftment. I have a dedicated tourism development unit to look at destination development so that we can expand the economic participation through tourism, because the visitor economy is everyone’s business. Cape Town is a value for money destination and if you want to get to the heart of tourism in Cape Town, I would suggest you explore some of the hidden neighbourhoods in the city. Spreading the economic impact of tourism across all communities is important as we, as a city, recover from the effects of COVID-19 and the lockdown,” concludes Vos.

Click here to watch the campaign trailer. The Pocket-Friendly Challenge will be run on the LoveCapeTown social media channels. Don’t miss out – follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

