Cape Town Tourism Launches Its New Visitors’ Guide In Digital Format

With the world getting ready to travel again as vaccinations roll out across various regions and with locals wanting to explore their own country more than ever before, Cape Town Tourism, together with the City of Cape Town, has launched its latest official Visitors’ Guide, highlighting all the top things to do and see in the Mother City.

The Cape Town Tourism Visitors’ Guide has traditionally been available from Cape Town International Airport and Cape Town Tourism visitor centres. but with the world and travel thrown on its head and looking a bit different at the moment, there is perhaps no better time to make the guide available in a digital format.

Together with the City of Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism is proud to announce that the Visitors’ Guide can be accessed anywhere and at any time thanks to digital versions and content availability via QR codes.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, including tourism, Alderman James Vos, says: “As we approach the Easter weekend, I am pleased to be part of the launch of the newest Visitors’ Guide. This excellent collection of what to do around Cape Town showcases that there is so much on offer in the Mother City, no matter your budget.”

“This Guide also features profiles on many of our distinctive tourism businesses that need our support to help build back from the effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic,” comments Alderman Vos.

“For destinations to succeed, they need to constantly reinvent, while incorporating the uniqueness and authenticity of their products and experiences. With our ten-point tourism strategy, the City aims to help breathe life back into this vital sector, to help tourism flourish and reclaim its status as a significant driver of employment and economic benefits for our residents.

“We are already seeing some positive signs of recovery with most domestic airlines back in operation including Mango, FlySafAir, Airlink, British Airways, CemAir, Kulula and newcomer, Lift. Eight international airlines are now flying direct to Cape Town, with daily flights run by Qatar Airlines and Lufthansa recently increasing their direct flights to three times per week.”

“Together with Cape Town Tourism, the City is constantly implementing measures to drive the various stages of recovery and readiness in the tourism sector, and I look forward to announcing new exciting campaigns to stimulate supply and demand for specific key source markets such as domestic and international travel,” he concludes.

All of the city’s top attractions are listed in the Visitor’s Guide, while smaller businesses take pride of place, too. And, just as well, because, according to a recent impact report released by Cape Town Tourism, CTT members – many of which are SMMEs – have lost a total of R2 billion and just under 12 000 jobs during what would have traditionally been high season in Cape Town. It’s safe to say that these businesses could use the support of locals and visitors alike.

“It’s been a year since we went into lockdown and it’s been challenging keeping a decimated industry hopeful. We’ve seen many businesses shut doors and it’s heartbreaking to witness this from the front row. Now, more than ever, we would like to encourage everyone wanting an adventure in Cape Town to make use of this new Visitors’ Guide, to support the local industry and safely take advantage of our fantastic, authentic pocket-friendly experiences,” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “The hidden gems and old favourites of this city are not reserved for tourists only and we hope to see more locals using our Visitors’ Guide to plan some upcoming staycations.”

“With travel taking on new trends and new forms as a result of the pandemic, this latest Visitors’ Guide offers suggestions which are not only for first-time visitors and international travellers.”

If you’re looking for what to get up to in Cape Town, the Visitors’ Guide can be picked up at the airport, Cape Town Tourism visitor information centres and, of course, accessed digitally on the Cape Town Tourism website at www.capetown.travel

