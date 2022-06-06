Cape Town Theatre Rebrands with a Bang

Formerly known as the Fugard Theatre, the District Six Homecoming Centre (HCC) is hosting Salon Afrique – a Homecoming Reimagined – as part of its rebrand as a cultural hub for film, entertainment and art. The multicultural exhibition draws on the legacy of District Six as a site of memory where diverse identities come together and coexist. It uses Cape Town as a backdrop for viewers to immerse themselves in the homage to these identities and reflect on history. The exhibition reflects South African and pan-African voices and aims to negate cultural invisibility with critical insights into lived experiences.

