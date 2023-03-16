iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

Cape Town
4 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town is spending hundreds of millions of rands stockpiling diesel for the winter months ahead.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the possibility of the Eskom plunging the country into Stage 8 power cuts is very real.

Electricity consumption traditionally spikes in winter and the City of Cape Town wants to shield residents and businesses from crippling blackouts.

Hill-Lewis says the city is keeping one of its units at Steenbras Dam in reserve for extra capacity.

Should Stage 8 become a reality, South Africans will be without power for up 14 hours. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya

5 days ago
1 min read

CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT

6 days ago
1 min read

Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike

6 days ago
1 min read

Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

6 days ago
1 min read

President Slams Nehawu Protest

6 days ago
1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

1 week ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

1 week ago
2 min read

Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike

1 week ago
1 min read

Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

1 week ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle

1 week ago

You may have missed

5 min read

More Needs To Be Done To Support Female Entrepreneurship In South Africa

4 hours ago
4 min read

Blockchain Innovators Flock To Joburg

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

4 hours ago

Share