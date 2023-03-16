Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

The City of Cape Town is spending hundreds of millions of rands stockpiling diesel for the winter months ahead.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the possibility of the Eskom plunging the country into Stage 8 power cuts is very real.

Electricity consumption traditionally spikes in winter and the City of Cape Town wants to shield residents and businesses from crippling blackouts.

Hill-Lewis says the city is keeping one of its units at Steenbras Dam in reserve for extra capacity.

Should Stage 8 become a reality, South Africans will be without power for up 14 hours.

Share with your network!