Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter

The City of Cape Town is spending hundreds of millions of rands stockpiling diesel for the winter months ahead.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the possibility of the Eskom plunging the country into Stage 8 power cuts is very real.
Electricity consumption traditionally spikes in winter and the City of Cape Town wants to shield residents and businesses from crippling blackouts.
Hill-Lewis says the city is keeping one of its units at Steenbras Dam in reserve for extra capacity.
Should Stage 8 become a reality, South Africans will be without power for up 14 hours.
