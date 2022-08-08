Cape Town Residents Urged To Use Water Sparingly

The City of Cape Town on Monday said that its dam levels were currently sitting at 75% as a result of lower than predicted rainfall in July the City and is urging residents to use water sparingly.
Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said that they were hoping that August would bring much-needed rainfall.
The city faced one of its worst ever droughts between 2015 and 2017.
Badroodien said that while the city had lifted its precautionary notice, it was still keeping a close eye on dam levels.
This after it had warned residents in affected areas that they should boil their water before consuming it.
The City of Cape Town said it will also invest heavily in water infrastructure to ensure that residents enjoyed clean running water.
