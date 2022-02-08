Cape Town Ready to Promote the Symbiotic Connectedness between Humans and Nature

In the wake of a receding Covid pandemic, a theme of ocean rejuvenation and conservation underscores an exciting lineup at the 19th annual Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival which runs for 11 straight days in Cape Town from 1 to 11 March 2022. The festival, which is presented by Vans, is not only about nurturing nature, but also about creating a sense of community among ocean-loving people. Festival co-founder Steve Pike confirmed the launch of a new event: the aptly named Board Meeting, which hosts a surfboard swap and an exhibition by sustainable ocean eco-brands and conservation organisations, with interactive activities for kids at Jack Black’s Taproom on Saturday 5 March.” The core events of the festival return live and in-person, including five days of ocean and surfing films at four venues: The Labia Theatre in town, The Galileo outdoor cinema at Kirstenbosch, a screening in Kommetjie, and ending with a Vans night at The Shred skatepark in Paarden Eiland.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

