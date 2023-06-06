Cape Town Politicians And Heinz Winckler Lose It Over Sex Expo Posters

The streets around Cape Town and Somerset West have been made a lot racier thanks to advertising for The Sex Expo that returns to CTICC this Friday to Sunday, and not everybody is happy about it.

With just days to go before Cape Town once again hosts the sexiest show on earth, a massive advertising campaign has been rolled out across the city and surrounds showcasing a curvy lingerie-clad bottom with The Sex Expo logo gleaming from one cheek.

“The campaign was presented to and approved by the City of Cape Town prior to rolling out, and official City of Cape Town stickers were provided for them,” says expo organizer Sarah Dean.

“The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody.”

Within days of the campaign being activated, the expo organisers were made aware that former SA Idols winner and baptism officer Heinz Winckler is actively campaigning to have the advertising removed. “The Sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately,” Winckler messaged on a Somerset West Facebook group.

Local city councillors also joined the fray and sent the expo organisers an email demanding that the posters featuring the ‘semi-nude’ bottom be removed and put pressure on the street pole advertising supplier to do so. “It seems that the politicians really got their knickers in a twist over this,” says expo organiser Sarah Dean, “after approving a fun campaign they demanded its removal without following any due process. Luckily it seems Winckler and the politicians are out of touch with most Capetonians, as online ticket sales are going crazy and we’re expecting our biggest sex expo yet!”

World famous penile artist Pricasso got wind of the controversy and immediately got to work with his infamous brush, and created a portrait of Heinz Winkler, sporting a tiny winkie, swinging on a street pole removing The Sex Expo posters. The uncensored version of the racy portrait will be on display at The Sex Expo this weekend.

The Sex Expo is a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition that features incredible stage shows with the hottest stars in the Southern Hemisphere, a hall full of sexy exhibitor stands showcasing a huge range of products, and a whole lot of naughty entertainment and fun. The Sex Expo is bringing tasteful titillation back to Cape Town from 9-11 June 2023 and is the ultimate destination for sexy shopping and sizzling entertainment.

The Sex Expo, the most erotic expo in history, is the perfect fun day or night out for the girls, and the guys will love it too!

What NOT to miss at The Sex Expo

Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist from Australia is excited for his long-awaited return and will be showing off his talents to visitors throughout the 3 days. Watch the master artist at work, and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of!

The Ultimate Male Revue, be entertained by some of the hottest guys SA has to offer, with oh-so-sexy choreographed dance routines that will get anyone hot under the collar.

Shop till you drop, with your friends, your partner or simply flying solo, take the opportunity to explore the wide array of the latest in sexy shopping in a fun and relaxed environment with everything from adult toys, kinky entertainment, bondage wear, sexy lingerie, lotions & potions, lubricants, stimulants and even virtual reality-enabled Love Bots which are unique humanoid companions to tickle your fantasies.

Lucky Ladies, the first 100 ladies walking into The Sex Expo each day will receive a free sexy gift!

Non-stop Stage Performances, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays, and comedians to intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed in with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage will keep audiences begging for more. Miss Nude SA, Francesca Hirst, will also be performing live as well as being your host and MC for the event.

OnlyFans Models – A first for South Africa! Come and meet SA’s favourite OnlyFans models in person, who will also be creating some exciting live content.

Erotic Art Exhibition – World-famous photographic artist, Ben Skinner,will be exhibiting his fascinating works in Cape Town for the first time. He contrasts the refined with the depraved. Nude figures, rough textures, fine details, dirty light, and layered expression, characterise his images.

Crowd Saucing! Watch your friends or brave it yourself, by strutting your stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events. Don’t miss the infamous and hilarious ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ on stage every day at The Sex Expo.

Naked Casino, is the ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won.

The Chapel of Love, offers the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. The marriage officer performs vow renewals and non-binding commitment ceremonies for any couple of any persuasion.

Tickets: Skip the queue and save:

General Access tickets cost R220 pre-sale online (R280 online during the event)

VIP tickets cost R660 pre-sale online (VIP R730 online during the event)

Be a Sex Expo VIP and get:

• Complimentary welcome cocktails

• Reserved seating at the main stage

• VIP gift and vouchers

• VIP lanyard & accreditation

The Sex Expo takes place at in Cape Town, 9 to 11 June at the CTICC and is open daily from 11am till 11pm (Visit www.TheSexExpo.com for tickets, more info and updated stage schedule closer to the event.

Visit: www.TheSexExpo.com now.

