Cape Town Mayor Welcomes End To Taxi Strike

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed an end to the taxi strike.

He says the violence, damage to property and loss of life was unnecessary while stressing that unroadworthy vehicles will continue to be impounded.

After more than a week of disruptions, the taxi strike in the Western Cape is over.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) says it has resolved with government to use the next 14 days to work towards the release of minibus taxis that they believe have been wrongfully impounded.

All parties are now expected to work towards releasing minibus taxis that were impounded wrongfully.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said impoundments would continue if taxi owners did not have an operating licence or if drivers were not in possession of a driving license.

Unroadworthy vehicles and vehicles on incorrect routes would also be seized.

At least five people were killed during the violence that ensued.

Some taxi drivers blocked roads, and there were incidents of violence and vandalism in some communities.