Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage

1 day ago 1 min read

Cape town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged Capetonians to reduce water usage as dam levels drop.

Hill-Lewis said water usage in the metro increased in recent months, and that the city dams were now back at pre-drought levels.

The latest data showed that dam levels were sitting at 62%, which was 25% lower than it was around the same time in 2022.

The mayor said the municipality would continue to monitor water wastage throughout the city.

“Staying within the city’s water savings target of 850 million litres per day will help us maintain supply during this load shedding period, and put us in a better position next summer if our winter is dryer than we expect.”

