Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage

Cape town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged Capetonians to reduce water usage as dam levels drop.
Hill-Lewis said water usage in the metro increased in recent months, and that the city dams were now back at pre-drought levels.
The latest data showed that dam levels were sitting at 62%, which was 25% lower than it was around the same time in 2022.
The mayor said the municipality would continue to monitor water wastage throughout the city.
“Staying within the city’s water savings target of 850 million litres per day will help us maintain supply during this load shedding period, and put us in a better position next summer if our winter is dryer than we expect.”
More Stories
Vulnerable South Africans Now Eligible For 5th COVID-19 Booster
Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla
Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise
SA’s First COVID-19 jab Ready For Trials
CoCT Plans To Shield Capetonians From Power Cuts Within 3 Years – Hill-Lewis
Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa
New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday
Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom
Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector
Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts
Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn
Eskom Announces Stage 5 Blackouts