Cape Town Mayor Rubbishes Slush Fund Claims

The political wrangling in the Western Cape to become Cape Town’s first citizen, has begun.
The Good Party is claiming fraud in the city’s running of its COVID-19 food relief scheme, allegedly to set up a slush fund for mayor Dan Plato’s re-election.
But Plato says the party has its facts all wrong, and no councillor or staff member has been implicated in any wrongdoing.
The Hawks are investigating a fraud case and made an arrest involving an NGO to which the city has granted money for food aid.
