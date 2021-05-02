iAfrica

Cape Town Mayor Rubbishes Slush Fund Claims

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

The political wrangling in the Western Cape to become Cape Town’s first citizen, has begun.

The Good Party is claiming fraud in the city’s running of its COVID-19 food relief scheme, allegedly to set up a slush fund for mayor Dan Plato’s re-election.

But Plato says the party has its facts all wrong, and no councillor or staff member has been implicated in any wrongdoing.

The Hawks are investigating a fraud case and made an arrest involving an NGO to which the city has granted money for food aid.

