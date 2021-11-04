Cape Town Law Enforcement To Clamp Down On Guy Fawkes Fireworks

Law enforcement authorities in Cape Town have warned that they would be out in full force on Friday to clamp down on destructive behaviour that’s become synonymous with Guy Fawkes.
The City of Cape Town no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Guy Fawkes, Diwali or New Year’s Eve.
Last year, the Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 238 calls over fireworks being set off illegally.
Meanwhile, the Drakenstein municipality’s Riana Geldenhuys said that officials would be on high alert in that region too.
“Guy Fawkes day is around the corner and the Drakenstein Municipality wants to remind people that no one is allowed to discharge fireworks. Except for pre-approved events, there is a ban in place on the discharging of fireworks. If you see anyone illegally discharging or selling fireworks please contact the municipality,” said Geldenhuys.
