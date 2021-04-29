iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cape Town is the Most Popular African City for Digital Nomads

6 hours ago 1 min read

A study by Resume.io analysed the geolocation data for 90 000 #DigitalNomad Instagram posts and ranked the top cities for remote workers in 2021. Marrakech in Morocco, Nairobi in Kenya, Zanzibar in Tanzania and Cairo in Egypt made the top 5 list for the most popular city for digital nomads in Africa. Most tourists to Cape Town receive a 3-month visa, which can be extended to 6 months. The best neighbourhood to stay in is Gardens and the cost of living index for the city is 41.85. The city also has great leisure activities on offer, including hiking and other outdoor pursuits. There are also plenty of working spaces and great cafés to work from. With vineyards not far away, travellers can expect cheap artisanal wines at the local bar.

SOURCE: IOL

