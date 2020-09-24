Cape Town Is Open For Business And It Won’t Hurt Your Pocket To Visit

Share with your network!

With the easing of lockdown regulations to Level 1 restrictions, South Africa’s borders are open to a number of international travellers and Cape Town is ready to welcome these guests and domestic travellers with open arms. And if you think that a visit to Cape Town will break the bank, think again.

“Everyone is fighting for a piece of the tourism pie, but we have already seen that, locally, we are still a very popular destination to visit. The Mother City offers a little bit of everything – beach, mountains and nature, and there are many ways to enjoy Cape Town without breaking the bank,” says Briony Brookes, PR & Comms Manager for Cape Town Tourism. “Cape Town is a world-class destination and we predict that, instead of going overseas for a top travel experience right now, South Africans will look closer to home and see that Cape Town has as much to offer as other cities around the world, if not more.”

Below, Brookes shares her tips on how to enjoy a pocket friendly Cape Town.

Use the 50 things to do for under R50 list



This list has been doing the rounds for a number of years now and, every year, the team at Cape Town Tourism updates it to ensure that these items are still valid or, if not, swaps it out with something that fits the bill. Highlights include hippo spotting, eland viewing and bird watching at Rondevlei Nature Reserve, a visit to the gardens at Babylonstoren, strawberry picking and so much more.

Enjoy free Cape Town



Did you know that there are so many free things to make use of in Cape Town? The Free Walking Tours, for example, give you the chance to learn more about the history of the city, significant sites and more – all at no cost to you. Other free activities include hiking up one or more of our stunning mountains or along one of the many beach promenades, lounging on our gorgeous beaches, picnicking in the Green Point Urban Park, an audio tour of Groot Constantia – and so much more.

Take advantage of local offers



Attractions all around Cape Town have local-only offers that allow for free or discounted entry to South African residents. Table Mountain and the Two Oceans Aquarium, for example, have birthday specials for locals who are able to enjoy these iconic attractions for free on or in the week of their birthday – and if your birthday was during lockdown, you can still claim your free ticket! The Table Mountain National Park also has a Green Card that costs R167 for South African residents of Cape Town and allows the holder of the card 12 entries into any of the Table Mountain National Park’s pay points: Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point); Boulders Penguin Colony, Oudekraal and Silvermine, as well as to the braai and picnic areas at Tokai, Newlands and Perdekloof.

Research, research, research when it comes to accommodation and eating out



Accommodation is often one of the biggest costs when travelling. However, right now leading up to the festive season, there are many establishments that are running excellent promotions and deals. All it takes is an extra bit of research to find these deals and discover great value and discounts on accommodation in Cape Town. The same can be said for eating out. To offset the losses that occurred during lockdown, many of Cape Town’s top restaurants are running meal specials to secure lots of bookings. Take some time to research local restaurants and see which ones have deals that fit your budget. There are also the amazing Cape Town markets where food is often cheaper than in restaurants and each offering is something truly unique

Book early for cheaper flights

Flights can be a major cost in travelling, but the earlier you book, the better. Booking now for a few months ahead means that you save on costs as many airlines push up their prices for last-minute bookings. Get in there early to avoid disappointment or price hikes.

