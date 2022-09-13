Cape Town Introduces New Traffic Law To Destroy Impounded Vehicles

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said a new traffic law to squash impounded vehicles has been introduced.

Under the new law, the city gives the owner of the impounded vehicle three months to pay the costs and claim back their car.

Failing to settle the penalty will lead to the vehicle being destroyed or sold to recover the costs.

The city said the remaining balance for the sale of the vehicle would be paid to the owner.

City mayoral committee member JP Smith added that the by-law would give law enforcement officials more authority to bring back law and order to the city’s roads.

