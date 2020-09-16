Cape Town In The Running To Win The Ultimate Travel Excellence Accolade

Share with your network!

Cape Town continues to attract international attention even though South Africa’s borders currently remain closed to international travel. Against the backdrop of serious concerns about the state of the tourism industry, Cape Town Tourism has expressed its delight in the announcement that this leading destination has been nominated for a number of accolades in the prestigious 27th annual World Travel Awards. The annual programme serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

This year Cape Town has been nominated across an impressive five categories namely, Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Africa’s Leading City Destination, Africa’s Leading Festival & Event Destination, and Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination.

“In a time when travel is restricted and tourism businesses are struggling, it’s wonderful news hearing that our beautiful destination is being globally recognized across so many categories” says Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism. “Covid-19 may have halted travel the world over, but Cape Town is still a city worth celebrating and awarding.”

As a World Travel Awards nominee, Cape Town now has the possibility of winning the ultimate travel excellence accolade. Votes are cast by both travel professionals and consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner. Vote for Cape Town across all the categories by accessing this link: https://bit.ly/3h6bLRc.

“Awards such as these reiterate what an amazing city and destination Cape Town is and I urge everyone to get voting before the closing date on the 24th September 2020!” says Duminy. “With inter-provincial borders now open, we are already seeing a keen local interest in the Mother City, and we are looking forward to welcoming all visitors back again. Winning these awards will only make it easier for us to lure people back to our stunning shores once more.”

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Asset Management, including tourism, says that these awards are not achieved by chance.

“My team and Cape Town Tourism have been working hard to ensure that Cape Town is still top of mind as a global destination. We are continuing to work to ensure the Mother City is the premier destination in which to live, play, work, study, visit or invest. I call on Capetonians to vote because international recognition will drive further demand to our city that makes business sense. I am confident that together, we can ensure that we breathe life back into the industry and secure a sustainable and inclusive future for this vital and vibrant sector,” he concludes.

Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town are encouraging you to help Cape Town win these awards! Get voting across all five categories before the 24th September 2020, by access this link to vote: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote. Your vote helps Cape Town stand a chance at winning the ultimate travel excellence accolade.

