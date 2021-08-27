Cape Town Home To Provincial Magical Battle Of The Year This September

Eleven of the Western Cape’s most charming teens will go wand to wand in the dexterous art of Close-Up magic and stunning illusions of Stage Magic at the 2021 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships on Saturday 18 September 2021.

Proudly hosted by the College of Magic, Cape Town’s only magical arts organisation, the Championships sees the province’s most talented and beguiling youngsters compete for top honours.

The 2021 Championships, like most events in the past 18 months, will have a wonderful transformation this year when it is hosted as a hybrid online and live event! While most spectators will be tuning in for the thrilling proceedings virtually at home, a select few magic fanatics will be able to watch the dazzling action in-person at the College’s mysterious manor in Claremont.

An afternoon of amazing magic awaits!

Come and support your magical local champions at the 2021 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships:

A ringside seat ticket to all of the incredible action is available from R50 per person for online spectators or R 100 per person for those wanting to experience the magic live. The Close-Up magic contest will be held at 2pm, followed by the Street Magic contest with the grand Stage magic contest bringing all of the enchanting hijinks to a close at 4pm.

Remember – buy one ticket and it is valid for both shows – how magical is that?!

Don’t miss THE magical battle of the year – get your Championship tickets TODAY at Quicket.

Celebrating its 41st anniversary in 2021, the College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, welcomes donations from members of the public. Please donate at www.collegeofmagic.com/donate if you are able to.

For updates about the incredible 2021 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships, please follow the official College of Magic Facebook page.

