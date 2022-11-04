Cape Town Highway Patrol Unit launched

There’s a new kid in town joining Cape Town’s crime-fighting outfit.
The Highway Patrol Unit has been launched by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to bolster visible policing in the metro.
The unit boasts a fleet of 30 vehicles specially equipped with automatic number plate recognition and dash cameras.
The R35-million investment will police the Mother City’s highways while scanning for outstanding warrants, fraudulent license plates and more.
Cape Town Safety and Security MMC JP Smith says the routes to be patrolled have been strategically selected.
