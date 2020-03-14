Cape Town Gets an Eco-friendly Bridge in the Garden

Internationally acclaimed British designer, Paul Cocksedge, is creating a timber bridge across the Liesbeek River in Cape Town, within the public open space of The Upper Liesbeek River Garden, as part of a community project. The bridge will be made from the invasive Eucalyptus tree wood, offsetting its negative effects by using it as a building material. The species originates in Australia but was brought to South Africa in the 1800s for use as shade, windbreaks and plantation timber. Not being indigenous, the tree can negatively impact the water table.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
