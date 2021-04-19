Cape Town Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze

Share with your network!

Firefighters are bracing for yet another difficult morning on Monday, as they try to extinguish the flames in Cape Town.

Four firefighters have been injured while battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain.

The flames have gutted several structures, including part of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and a library at the University of Cape Town.

More than 200 firefighters have been battling the inferno.

It prompted a mass evacuation of the UCT campus.

More evacuations have since been ordered in the Vredehoek and Oranjezicht area.

The blaze first started in the vicinity of Philip Kgosana Drive.

Strong winds then fueled the flames, spreading them rapidly.

And just as firefighters managed to contain the UCT blaze, resources had to be diverted to another fire on Devil’s Peak.

The Table Mountain National Park believed that the latest fire was deliberately set.

Share with your network!