Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’

Photo Credit: Twitter/@TableMountainNP

15 mins ago 1 min read

The fire in Cape Town has been mostly contained, according to word from authorities on Wednesday.

Authorities say there are only sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area, which pose no threat.

Only a few fire crews are monitoring the situation around the UCT, Philip Kgosana Drive and Deer Park areas.

