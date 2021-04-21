Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’

The fire in Cape Town has been mostly contained, according to word from authorities on Wednesday.
Authorities say there are only sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area, which pose no threat.
Only a few fire crews are monitoring the situation around the UCT, Philip Kgosana Drive and Deer Park areas.
