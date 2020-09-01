iAfrica

Cape Town Dams Top Up

Photo Credit: Photo by Luis Tosta on Unsplash

29 mins ago 1 min read

Dams across the Western Cape continue to see good increases in capacity due to continued rainfall across the province in recent weeks.

The total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro increased by 2.7% rise from the 88% of the previous week.

The City of Cape Town’s dams are currently on average 90.7% full, and this includes the Theewaterskloof dam that is at 87.7% – which is its highest record level since 2014.

Dam levels were at 81.9% at the same time last year. This is aided by water consumption being down by 28 million litres a day.

This is leading some to speculate that The City of Cape Town’s water restrictions could be further eased.

Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg however stated that a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption.

