Cape Town Councillor In Hot Water

9 hours ago

The ANC caucus in Cape Town is to investigate the arrest of its councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni.

He was arrested on Thursday night for drunk driving and disobeying curfew regulations.

In a statement, the ANC says possible disciplinary action, will be taken against the councillor.

The party says it’s shocked and that it takes the matter very seriously.

Mngxunyeni was arrested after 9pm in Bothasig.

The ANC caucus in the city says the law must apply to everyone.

