Cape Town Councillor In Hot Water

The ANC caucus in Cape Town is to investigate the arrest of its councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni.
He was arrested on Thursday night for drunk driving and disobeying curfew regulations.
In a statement, the ANC says possible disciplinary action, will be taken against the councillor.
The party says it’s shocked and that it takes the matter very seriously.
Mngxunyeni was arrested after 9pm in Bothasig.
The ANC caucus in the city says the law must apply to everyone.
More Stories
SA COVID-19 Deaths Near 29 000
Eastern Cape Receives 900 Oxygen Machines
Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Healthcare Workers
Concern Over Lack Of Bed Capacity In SA
18 000 New Cases Recorded In SA
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend
Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January
Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts
More Funerals In The Festive Season
Study Finds 53% Of People Willing To Take Vaccine
South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases
Court Rules Against SAA Pilots